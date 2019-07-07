Today’s results

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS climbed above Leigh Centurions in the Championship by beating them 24-20.

Rovers are now fourth and while Leigh occupy the fifth and final play-off place.

Whitehaven, coached by Gary Charlton (pictured), are two points clear at the top of League One after a 16-10 home win over Oldham, who fell from second to third after being overhauled by Newcastle Thunder, who were 26-12 winners at Hunslet.

This year’s Women’s Challenge Cup final will be a rerun of the 2018 showpiece in which Leeds beat Castleford 20-14.

That’s after Leeds came from behind to win at St Helens and Castleford cruised to a 100-0 win at Wakefield in the other semi-final.

Championship: Dewsbury 40 Barrow 26, Featherstone 24 Leigh 20, Swinton 20 Batley 18, Widnes 40 Rochdale 12.

League One: Hunslet 12 Newcastle 26, North Wales Crusaders 30 Workington 18, Whitehaven 16 Oldham 10.

NRL: Cronulla Sharks 22 Brisbane Broncos 24.

Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals: St Helens 10 Leeds Rhinos 16, Wakefield Trinity 0 Castleford Tigers 100.

For full match reports and pictures, see Monday’s League Express.