Tony Smith’s response to being asked ‘is the Hull FC job tougher than what he first thought?’

HULL FC once more suffered defeat at the hands of Leeds Rhinos in a 34-10 drubbing at Headingley on Friday night.

Head coach Tony Smith was in a defiant mood but was evidently hurting at the seventh Super League loss in a row – one which condemned the Black and Whites to second bottom in the table.

Following that defeat, Smith was asked if the job at the MKM Stadium was bigger than what he first thought when he first took the reins.

In response, the former Hull KR and Warrington Wolves boss was defiant but ‘knows’ that he will make Hull a big club once more.

“It is what it is, it doesn’t matter how big I thought it was, it is a big job,” Smith said.

“It is a big club, how long that will take I’m not sure but we will be a big club again. I would have liked for it to be on its way already but maybe this is what we have to do to get it on its way and in the right direction.

“I know we will get there, I would like in the next few weeks to see steps in that direction but sometimes it’s going to be a hard way.”

The Black and Whites trailed 18-0 at the break before being hit again shortly after the break and whilst Carlos Tuimavave and Davy Litten did grab tries, the four-pointers mattered little in the end.