“Some players are on the market for the wrong reasons” – Super League club highlights current signing issue

DURING a Super League season, clubs often try and strengthen areas where they are struggling, particularly if injuries have occurred.

One club that has been without two quota players since the beginning of the year, however, has been Catalans Dragons.

At first, people predicted that Steve McNamara’s side would struggle given the overhaul of the squad and the small amount of incomings.

However, the Dragons are sitting pretty in fourth with six wins from nine games, but are still on the lookout for new blood with Cronulla Sharks winger Matt Ikuvalu signing a deal “in principle.”

Sporting director, Neil McIlroy, has outlined the dedication to the search of new signings but has outlined just how difficult recruitment is at present with some players “on the market for the wrong reasons.”

“Since November we have continued to search.” McIlroy told L’Independant.

“There is a lack of quality players on the market which is really small between Australia and England.

“We often see that some players are on the market for the wrong reasons, between injury, behaviour or a drop in level. It is therefore necessary to evaluate all the avenues carefully.”

With the sport of rugby league currently at one of its important crossroads since the summer era began back in 1996, McIlroy believes the Dragons are “well placed” under IMG’s proposals.

“We are well placed, but this system will motivate all those associated with this club to work even better,” McIlroy continued.

“I am thinking of the stadium, the facilities and the infrastructure. But having a lot of French players on the teamsheet this season is a very good thing for IMG.”

The Dragons’ sporting director also believes that IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league will help the sport from dying.

“The little ones are afraid for their own little garden and in a way that’s normal. But I also see that without IMG, we risk dying.

“For ten years, the crowds have stagnated. IMG is the world leader in this field and they decided to invest their skills in this sport.”