Toronto set for match against Australia following Sonny Bill Williams capture

Australia head coach Mal Meninga has hinted that the Kangaroos will take on Toronto Wolfpack as part of their Kangaroos tour in 2020.

Recent speculation has suggested the Wolfpack would host the world champions ahead of their trip to the UK for a three-game series against England next year.

Speaking following Toronto’s capture of cross-code icon Sonny Bill Williams, Meninga said the prospect of a match against the Wolfpack was one he looked forward to.

“When the Kangaroos tour England in 2020 – we will look forward to playing a warm-up game against the Wolfpack as it would create a lot of excitement for the sport.

“Sonny Bill Williams will provide an immediate impact for rugby league in the Northern Hemisphere and for the development of rugby in North America.”

Rumours suggest the Wolfpack could rent out BMO Field, a 30,000 capacity stadium less than a mile from their Lamport Stadium home, to host the match.