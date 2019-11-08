BARLA County venue switched again as the weather bites

The venue for Sunday’s BARLA Under 17s County Championship Tri-Series decider between Yorkshire and Lancashire has been changed for the second time.
The match, originally scheduled for Sharlston, had previously been moved to the LD Nutrition Stadium, Featherstone.
But recent heavy rains have rendered the Post Office Road pitch unplayable.
Milford Marlins will now host the fixture.
Remaining County Championship games at all age levels are:
Saturday 9 November 2019
OPEN AGE & UNDER 19S
Cumbria v Yorkshire (at Millom).
Sunday 10 November 2019
UNDER 17S
Yorkshire v Lancashire (at Milford Marlins, Leeds).
Sunday 17 November 2019
OPEN AGE & UNDER 19S
Yorkshire v Lancashire (at Heworth).