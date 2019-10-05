Bradford apologise for pension errors

Bradford Bulls have apologised over pension payments.

TotalRL revealed on Friday that a senior player had informed the club they would be terminating their contract with the club over the matter, claiming that it was a breach of their contract.

In a statement, the Bulls say they do not believe the issues, described as an administrative error, are grounds for breach of contract, but said sorry for the issue, while committing to resolving the matter.

The statement said: “The Bradford Bulls have been made aware that the Workplace Pension Scheme may not have been properly implemented by the club. The club apologises unreservedly for this.

“This administrative error is being thoroughly reviewed and is being regularised. The situation has, unfortunately, been made more complicated by the recent site removal and office archiving, which is making document retrieval more difficult, but the club commits to rectifying the situation. No loss will be suffered by anyone and the club does not accept that this administrative oversight is cause for claims of breach of contract.”

In a further update, the Bulls confirmed they had met with the RFL and local authorities on Friday to discuss a resolution that will see them move out of special measures, which is preventing them from signing players, and a return to the city of Bradford.

“Separately, the club on Friday had a positive meeting with the RFL and submitted a revised budget for the 2020 season. The club is hopeful that the information contained within will be sufficient to remove the special measures provision that currently exists.

“Finally, the club also had an extremely positive meeting with the Local Authority, Judith Cummins (Bradford South MP) and the RFL, also on Friday. A number of constructive ideas were discussed and while the club is totally committed to making a success of the 2020 season at Dewsbury, ideas were exchanged to begin the process of “Bringing the Bulls Back to Bradford” as soon as possible thereafter.”