Widnes announce shock appointment of Tim Sheens

Widnes Vikings have confirmed World Cup-winning coach Tim Sheens has joined the club.

Sheens, a four-time NRL winning coach, has joined the Vikings in a shock move after being sacked by Hull Kingston Rovers earlier this year.

The 68-year-old holds the record for most NRL games as a coach and guided the Kangaroos to World Cup success in 2013.

In 2015 he joined Salford, before moving to the Robins ahead of the 2017 season, where he guided the club to promotion back to Super League.

While the Vikings have yet to announce Sheens’ official role at the club, it seems likely he will take the head coach role left vacant by Kieron Purtill, who left the club last week to join Hull FC’s backroom staff.