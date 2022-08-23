Liam Kay return boosts Wakefield Trinity as squads named for Hull KR clash

Liam Kay could return after three months out when Wakefield Trinity host Hull KR on Thursday.

The hooker has been sidelined by an ankle injury since the end of May but has been named in Willie Poching’s squad this week.

Jamie Shaul was ineligible to face parent club Hull FC last week but now returns to contention, while Isaac Shaw is recalled to the squad.

Wakefield have only named 20 players in their group, with the possibility to include Kelepi Tanginoa if an appeal against the length of his suspension is successful.

Max Jowitt returned from a hamstring injury last week but will not feature this week, dropping out of the squad alongside Liam Hood (suspended), Jai Whitbread (knee) and Brad Walker.

Tom Johnstone (groin), Reece Lyne (ankle), Jay Pitts (hand) and Jorge Taufua (arm) are also unavailable.

Hull KR have trio Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims and Ethan Ryan all back in contention following suspension.

Their returns mean Danny McGuire is able to name a 21-man squad, though Lachlan Coote does not feature in it as another concussion has ended his season.

An extensive injury list also features Ben Crooks (unspecified), Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (knee), Jordan Abdull (quad), Dean Hadley (shoulder), Luis Johnson (pec), Will Dagger (Achilles), Greg Richards (hamstring), Tom Garratt (head), Charlie Cavanaugh (knee) and Dan Okoro (wrist).

Wakefield Trinity v Hull Kingston Rovers – Be Well Support Stadium, Thursday 7.30pm

Wakefield: 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 14 Jordy Crowther, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 19 Liam Kay, 20 Jack Croft, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 30 Corey Hall, 34 Rob Butler, 35 David Fifita, 36 Kyle Evans, 37 Josh Bowden, 38 Jamie Shaul.

Hull KR: 5 Ryan Hall, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 31 Connor Moore, 34 Zach Fishwick, 38 Connor Barley.