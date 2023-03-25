Toulouse Olympique fall to heavy defeat against Championship flyers in shock result

WHILST Leeds Rhinos stunned the Catalans Dragons with a comeback win and whilst Leigh Leopards registered a brilliant away win at Hull FC, there was one more shock result reverberating around rugby league circles.

That was at the Olympic Legacy Park where Sheffield Eagles hosted Toulouse Olympique.

It was an incredible first forty minutes from Mark Aston’s men as the Eagles racked up a big half-time deficit over Toulouse Olympique with tries from Jesse Sene-Lefao, Vila Halafihi, Anthony Thackeray, Ben Jones-Bishop and Jason Bass all dotting down for a 26-0 shock lead at the break.

Matthieu Jussaume did manage to get a Toulouse try just before the hour, but Oliver Roberts rounded off the scoring just before the end with a big run.

The Eagles ran out 32-4 winners, sending out a firm message to the rest of the Championship.