Ex-Super League referees disagree on controversial Catalans Dragons try in defeat to Leeds Rhinos

FORMER Super League referees Ian Smith and Richard Silverwood have taken to social media to present their view of a controversial Catalans Dragons try in the French side’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos today.

Live on Channel 4, Mitchell Pearce was awarded a try by video referee Marcus Griffiths after touching the line with the ball. That wasn’t an issue, the issue was had the Catalans man done so via a double movement?

For Smith, it was a try with the Oldham man tweeting: “It has to be a try because when the tackle was completed the ball was on the line so by definition it can’t be a double movement.”

It’s fair to say that his former peer Richard Silverwood didn’t see it that way, who tweeted: “I disagree with you @Iansmith2468. It’s about the body position for me. His body stays before the line so the only way that ball gets on the line is by promoting the arm. If body ends up over line then try but it doesn’t so clear double movement for me.”

Smith returned with: “Wouldn’t be the first time we have disagreed on a decision mate, until the the tackle is complete a player can promote the ball, otherwise the tackle must stop on first contact with the ground, when this tackle stops the ball is on the try line so I can’t see how that is a dm (double movement.”

It certainly was a major talking point and when two former top-flight referees disagree, you know it was a very difficult decision to make!