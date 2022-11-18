Wigan Warriors’ Sam Powell awarded testimonial year as Super League side agrees friendly with rivals

WIGAN Warriors stalwart Sam Powell has been granted a testimonial year by the RFL after ten years of service.

As part of his Testimonial year, Powell will lead out the Warriors in a pre-season friendly against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium on Sunday 5th February.

Powell will also launch his own Testimonial shirt soon, which will be worn for the game against Salford and will be available to buy from the Wigan store.

The 30-year-old hooker is a one-club man since arriving at the Wigan Academy from Wigan St Patricks ARLFC aged 16.

Winning five major honours so far, Powell made his 250th appearance for the club in Wigan’s final game of 2022 and he has scored 40 tries overall. His honours include two Super League Grand Finals (2016 and 2018), a World Club Challenge (2017) and two League Leaders’ Shields (2012 and 2020).

Powell has also represented England, featuring for the Knights team and most recently the senior side – making his debut against Fiji in a World Cup warm-up match in September this year.

After signing a new two-year deal with Wigan in 2022, which will see him stay at the Club at least until the end of 2024, Powell will celebrate his Testimonial year in his 11th season as a professional rugby league player.

On being granted his Testimonial year, Powell said: “It’s going to be a special year for me, my family and friends. This will be my 11th season coming up and to spend such a long time at a special Club like Wigan is a real achievement.

“When I signed my last contract, I mentioned how important the Club is to me and my family. I’m very grateful for how supportive Rads and his staff have been.

“I will have a game against Salford on Sunday 5th February at the DW Stadium. To have the game at home is great and I hope all our fans get behind it. It’s going to be a special year.

“I’m very grateful for the committee I’ve got in place. They’ll be the backbone of this year being successful. My first job is to play well for Wigan. I’ll rip in when I get back in pre-season and I’m hoping it will be a very successful year.

“I hope the fans buy into it; I really appreciate the support. I was a fan before I started playing so I know what it’s like. A massive thank you to all my old teammates, staff and coaches – back in my amateur days too. My wife Ria has been on the journey with me. I’m hoping this season is going to be great.”

Executive Director, Kris Radlinski: “As a Club we are very proud to support Sam in his benefit year.

“From the moment Sam joined us as a young lad, he has never taken his position within the Club for granted. He brings an outstanding attitude and worth ethic to our training centre every day. This type of commitment and endeavour has not gone unnoticed by his teammates and staff which is why he is so respected.

“Sam is an unassuming character but I will be encouraging him to enjoy and embrace the events and subsequent plaudits that come his way.”