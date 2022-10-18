Ex-Wigan Warriors forward George Burgess talks about next move following St George departure

GEORGE Burgess has spoken of his next move in his rugby league career following his departure from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The England forward left the club after a season with a potential move back to Super League mooted.

However, Burgess is keen to stay in Australia but whether that’s in a playing capacity or not remains to be seen.

“I am just going to take a bit of time off and see what happens,” Burgess told Daily Telegraph.

“Obviously I still have plenty in me but it is just the whole mental side and the games that coaches play and the media.

“That is the stuff that is wearing a bit thin on me.

“It has been a hard year but I am ready to just take a break to be honest.

“I will be staying in Australia.

“I have three young kids to think about so I will be just looking for work and go from there.”

Burgess did praise a number of people within the St George club for his time there, but that he believes he didn’t get a fair chance from head coach Anthony Griffin.

“As a club I got on well with everyone,” Burgess continued.

“Ryan Webb the CEO was great as was the welfare manager Scott Stewart and the football manager Benny Haran.

“I am not bagging the club at all.

“It was the coach’s preference in the end and I am man enough to accept that.

“But I just didn’t get along with Hook and he made it pretty clear to me, he pretty much wrote me off.“So I wasn’t too keen to go back to train under him to be honest.

“At the end of the day all you want is a coach to believe in you.

“There is no point me going back there if the coach doesn’t believe in me.”