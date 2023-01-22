Tributes paid to former RFL chief executive David Oxley following death aged 85

THE RUGBY FOOTBALL LEAGUE has paid tribute to its former Secretary, Chief Executive and President David Oxley CBE, who has died at the age of 85.

Oxley joined the RFL in 1974, when the sport was at a low ebb, and led its modernisation and transformation before leaving in 1992 at the then compulsory retirement age of 55.

He remained closely involved, and was appointed to the ceremonial role of President for 2013-14, a period which included the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair, said: “David Oxley was a hugely significant off-field figure in the history of the Rugby Football League and the sport of Rugby League in this country, and as Chair of the RFL I send deepest condolences to his family and many friends, inside and outside the sport.

“It is a remarkable tribute to David’s personality that, despite holding the position of Chief Executive for a long period, and taking many tough and important decisions, he remained such a popular and respected man – and also an outstanding ambassador for Rugby League in the corridors of power.

“All now involved with the RFL recognise our debt to those who have gone before us, and David Oxley will always be remembered for his contribution to the sport.”

While at the then RFL headquarters at Chapeltown Road in Leeds, Oxley worked closely with the RFL’s Public Relations Executive David Howes, who had joined the governing body soon after Oxley’s arrival.

The pair forged a close personal friendship, as well as a highly effective working relationship.

“In 1974 Rugby League was the favourite subject for the sporting prophets of doom,” said Howes.

“Dynamic Rugby Football League Chairman Brian Snape, of revitalised Salford RLFC fame, wanted a new image for the ailing 13-a-side code.

“The shock appointment as RFL Secretary of public-school deputy headmaster David Oxley did just that. A native of Hull and closet supporter of Hull KR, Oxley beat off the challenge of fellow applicants with illustrious Rugby League administrative, playing or coaching profiles.

“Oxley turned the tide of pessimism within and outside the game with a natural intelligence, charm and determination, which became his trademark. He cast aside longstanding prejudices and provided his full backing to the emergence of BARLA, led by Tom Keaveney and Maurice Oldroyd, and the advancement of the National Coaching Scheme under Laurie Gant and Albert Fearnley.

“This support for the roots of the game became a cornerstone of a new positive era.

“Oxley provided support for new marketing initiatives in television, sponsorship, press relations and big-match events, catapulting Rugby League out of the doldrums into an era of commercial and participation expansion. He became the ambassador for the 13-a-side code at home and abroad, casting aside parochialism to introduce the sport to the London-based sporting authorities and give the UK a much-needed voice on the RL International Board.

“Serving the headquarters at Chapeltown Road, Leeds, for 18 years, Oxley was the last of the long-serving RFL bosses, following the likes of John Wilson and Bill Fallowfield.

“Honoured by the Queen, Oxley in recent years had continued his support for the University game and cared for his wife Bridget at their Harrogate home. On a personal note, I am proud and privileged to have joined the RFL in late 1974 as its first-ever Public Relations Officer, becoming a partner of The Two Davids during nearly two decades of revitalisation with the support of the clubs, the fans, the media and the amateur ranks.”

Geoff Keith worked as the RFL’s General Manager for much of that time and he added his view of his old boss.

“It was an honour to work for 18 years under David Oxley who, along with David Howes, revitalised Rugby League in the 70s and 80s,” said Keith.

“He wasn’t afraid to let you make decisions and get on with the job without interference. He was not only an extremely intelligent and cultured man, but he was also kind and thoughtful.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.