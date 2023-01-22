World Cup-winning captain bows out on a high after announcing retirement

ONE of Australia’s World Cup-winning captains has announced her retirement from the game.

Sammy Bremner was a co-captain of the Jillaroos, alongside Kezie Apps and Ali Brigginshaw, at last year’s World Cup in England as they won their third consecutive title.

Bremner was also part of their 2013 World Cup-winning squad, though missed the tournament in 2017 through injury.

She twice returned from having a child to make the Australia squad again last year, and the 54-4 final victory against New Zealand at Old Trafford has proven to be the fullback’s last match.

“I am extremely proud of my career, not for any of the accolades or successes but for the way I did it, in my own way even if it meant taking the path less travelled,” said 31-year-old Bremner, who played for St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters in the NRLW and for New South Wales in State of Origin.

“I realise now as I plan to leave it behind me, it’s the very reason why I feel such a great sense of contentment, pride and happiness – that I stayed true to myself while doing what I loved.”

