Two more Challenge Cup Third Round fixtures chosen for broadcast

THE SPORTSMAN’S coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup will continue with two Third Round fixtures on consecutive days, as the Betfred Super League clubs enter the fray.

On Friday 7th February, 2023 Wembley finalists Hull KR await the winners of the 2nd round clash between Keighley Cougars and York Knights – a game which is also live on The Sportsman this Sunday afternoon (3pm).

Then on Saturday 8th, 2018 winners Catalans Dragons will make the trip from the South of France to the Shay, to take on five time Challenge Cup holders Halifax Panthers.

To celebrate reaching 20,000 subscribers on their dedicated Rugby League YouTube channel, The Sportsman will be giving viewers of both games the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Betfred Challenge Cup Finals day at Wembley in June (Competition details to follow).

This Sunday’s clash could set up a rematch of the recent Amsterdam Challenge where York Knights ran out 26-12 winners against their Super League counterparts Hull KR in the Dutch capital. Alternatively, Keighley Cougars are looking to recapture the magic of their 2023 Cup run, which saw them advance all the way to the fifth round.

Halifax, who have appointed Kyle Eastmond as their head coach for 2025, will be facing Steve McNamara’s Catalans in the Cup for the second consecutive season, having been knocked out by the Dragons at the Sixth Round stage last year.

It will be a first Sportsman appearance for the Dragons – and with the coverage available worldwide, it’s a first chance this year for their fans in Perpignan and beyond to watch McNamara’s new-look team.

The Panthers tasted Wembley glory in 2023, winning the 1895 Cup, and now go in search of a memorable giant-killing against the Dragons.