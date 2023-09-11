David Fifita makes call on Wakefield Trinity and Super League future

DAVID FIFITA will hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

After registering over 150 career appearances for Wakefield Trinity, 2023 will be Fifita’s last in the professional game.

Fifita answered the SOS call from head coach Mark Applegarth earlier in the season to make a dramatic return to Wakefield Trinity, featuring in the club’s Magic Weekend clash against Leigh Leopards.

It wouldn’t take long for the Fifita influence to become apparent, as one week later Trinity were victorious over Leeds Rhinos at Belle Vue, picking up the club’s first points of the season.

Off of the pitch, the Big Bopper continued his hard work with Crigglestone All Blacks, turning up to their training sessions and helping however he could.

“I personally can’t thank Dave enough for coming over how he did and helping continue our fight for survival in this league,” said head coach Mark Applegarth.

“It shows the mark of his character and him as a person.”

“We wish him and his family all the best with their new addition and I’m sure everybody understands that family comes first.”

