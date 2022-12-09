Ticket prices for World Club Challenge clash between St Helens and Penrith Panthers revealed

WITH both St Helens and Penrith Panthers releasing tickets for their World Club Challenge clash on Saturday 18 February, one can sense that the fixture is going ahead.

There had been some uhmming and ahhring from the NRL premiers who had wanted to be compensated by both Saints and the NRL for the fixture to go ahead.

However, the clubs announced their ticket prices yesterday via the NRL website, pointing to the fact that Penrith have given the game the green light.

Looking at both clubs and how the NRL have priced the tickets at the BlueBet Stadium in Penrith, it is more than affordable for the average person as well as family.

The BlueBet Stadium has tickets ranging from as little as $10 right the way through to grandstand tickets priced at $45-$55.

The NRL has also introduced a family offer – $50 for two adults and two juniors or one adult and three juniors.

For such an iconic clash between the two reigning champions the price of just over £5 for one ticket to the most expensive ticket being just over £30, it is really encouraging fans to make the journey to see the best two teams in action.