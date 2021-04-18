USA Rugby League not ready to recognise NARL

The governing body for Rugby League in the United States has issued a statement in which it makes clear that the recently announced North American Rugby League (NARL) competition has not yet been approved by it to become an official Rugby League competition.

The US Association of Rugby League Inc. (USARL Inc.) is the National Governing Body (NGB) and is a member of International Rugby League (IRL). The USA Rugby League LLC (USARL LLC) is a Member of the USARL Inc. and runs its own competition.

“The IRL has global property rights whereby appointed member regions and nations uphold requirements in order to conduct Rugby League activities, inclusive of reporting participation levels of registered competitions and players, satisfactory insurance for the safety of players staff and spectators, statistics and financial results leading to transparency of the national operating model,” said a statement issued by USARL Chairman, Peter Illfield.

“Failure for such entities to meet these requirements may result in participating nations and their players being considered ineligible for international duties. We encourage all registered and participating players seek confirmation with their associated club administrators and officials that they and their club are in compliance.

“While the efforts to establish a professional Rugby League competition in the US are admirable and encouraged, the recently announced NARL remains an unsanctioned competition in the US at this time.

“Alongside our common goal of development and exposure of the game in the USA, the Inc. and LLC ’s critical focus is to ensure player safety, protection, sustainability and a pathway to international player eligibility.

“The Inc. and the LLC look forward to working with the NARL to continue efforts of inclusion for all, and expansion of competitions under sanction to enhance our national footprint, and improve the Hawks’ performance and presence on the international stage.”

