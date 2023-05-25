Super League Predictions: Leigh to stun Warrington, Wigan to beat Hull KR and Leeds to fall to St Helens

ANOTHER weekend of Super League action is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action begins on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors travel to Hull KR for the live Sky Sports clash before St Helens do the same on Friday night at the Leeds Rhinos.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons host Wakefield Trinity at the Stade Gilbert Brutus with Castleford Tigers travelling to the Huddersfield Giants as Leigh Leopards take on Warrington Wolves at the Leigh Sports Village.

On Sunday afternoon, Hull FC travel to the Salford Red Devils to round off the weekend. But, how will the results fall?

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Hull KR have been in phenomenal form in 2023 so far but face one of their sternest tests yet at home to Wigan on Thursday. Matt Parcell and Jesse Sue come back in for Rovers with Rhys Kennedy suspended and George King injured, with Willie Peters enjoying his reign at Craven Park. Wigan boss Matt Peet, meanwhile, will not be able to count on Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul or Willie Isa following injuries. It really is a difficult one to call considering both sides’ form, but Wigan can pull something special out of the bag on Thursday night.

Wigan by 6

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

When Leeds looked in trouble earlier in the season, an incredible drop-goal win over St Helens kickstarted their year. Rhinos fans will be hoping for the same on Friday night when Saints visit Headingley. Since then, Saints have leapfrogged Leeds in the Super League table but both sides have been inconsistent to say the least so far in 2023. There is good news for Paul Wellens, however, with Konrad Hurrell and Curtis Sironen set to return, but Morgan Knowles is banned. It may well be as close as it was earlier in the season, but Saints look well-placed to come away with victory this time.

St Helens by 8

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers

Who would have thought this fixture would see tenth go up against eleventh at this stage in the season? Huddersfield have won just four league games, Castleford a mere two but the Giants will be wanting to steer clear of relegation trouble with a win at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday. The Tigers will welcome back Liam Watts and Bureta Faraimo from suspension whilst Elliot Wallis will come back into contention after missing the cup loss to Hull FC through being cup tied. Huddersfield could face a concussion issue with forward Chris Hill, but that won’t be enough to stop the Tigers falling to yet another defeat.

Huddersfield by 20

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

What an incredible fixture this promises to be as Leigh host Warrington aiming to upset the applecart once more in Super League. The Leopards may have a small squad, but head coach Adrian Lam and the conditioning staff have worked wonders in keeping most of the troops fit. And with Warrington’s Josh Drinkwater banned, Leigh will be looking to exploit that big hole in the Wolves’ line-up. A win for Lam’s men would take them to the cusp of a remarkable top four spot. Warrington also go into this one on the back of travelling to France.

Leigh by 6

Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity

It’s fourth against bottom as Catalans take on Wakefield with the former hoping to consolidate their spot inside the top four whilst the latter aims to pick up two points for the first time in 2023. Fouad Yaha, Tyrone May and Ugo Tison are back in the Catalans squad and replace Mitchell Pearce, Sam Tomkins and Manu Ma’u with head coach Steve McNamara set to ring the changes. Mark Applegarth, meanwhile, could hand a second Wakefield debut to Jack Croft following his return to Belle Vue, with Max Jowitt also returning from a long-term injury. Trinity will get a win at one point in 2023, but it won’t be here.

Catalans by 12

Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC

Rounding off the Super League action this weekend will be Salford Red Devils and Hull FC with both sides earning wins in the Challenge Cup last weekend against Huddersfield and Castleford respectively. Black and Whites boss Tony Smith withdrew Carlos Tuimavave late in that fixture due to a tight hamstring, but the centre should be good to go against Salford. The Red Devils will be wanting to let their talking do the business on the pitch following a difficult week in terms of the Tyler Dupree transfer request. At home, too, Salford should be too strong.

Salford by 6