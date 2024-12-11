Every Huddersfield Giants player free to leave at the end of the 2025 Super League season as things stand

RECRUITMENT and retention is part and parcel of being a rugby league club, but with December 1 now the new deadline for Super League clubs to be able to talk to off-contract players, clubs are now scrambling to nail down their stars for the year after.

That means that Super League sides will not just be looking to add players for 2025, but also 2026.

In the third article of this series, here are all nine Huddersfield Giants players free to leave at the end of the 2025 Super League season with their contracts coming to an end:

Aidan McGowan, Connor Carr, Harvey Livett, Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Joe Greenwood, Leroy Cudjoe, Thomas Deakin, Zac Woolford.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast