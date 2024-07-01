Cronulla Sharks livewire Siteni Taukamo hunted by Super League clubs

CRONULLA SHARKS livewire Siteni Taukamo is being hunted by Super League clubs, League Express can reveal.

The 19-year-old has yet to debut for the Sharks in the NRL, but he is highly-thought of in both hemispheres after a strong showing at the Rugby League World Cup with Greece over a year ago.

Taukamo captained the Sharks’ Harold Matthews Cup squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before signing a four-year contract with the club until the end of 2024.

The Greek international is able to play at both fullback and on the wing and has alerted Super League clubs to his availability.

Of course, being just 19, Taukamo is able to qualify for the new visa requirements, with the RFL easing those requirements earlier in the year, making it easier for players from second-tier competitions in Australia to join clubs.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK.

The likes of Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity) and Ryan Rivett (Toulouse Olympique) have already taken advantage of the new rules.

