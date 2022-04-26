Hull KR star facing three months out through injury

Hull Kingston Rovers forward Kane Linnett could be out for up to three months with a torn bicep.

The experienced Scotland international has been a key figure for the Robins since joining the club for the 2019 season.

But after picking up the injury in last weekend’s win over Wakefield Trinity, the back-row looks set to miss a significant portion of the remainder of the season in the worst-case scenario.

“He tore his bicep and is hanging on a bit,” said Hull KR head coach Tony Smith. “He’s seeing a consultant tomorrow and it’s not looking great based on the scans.

“If he needs repair it’ll be a twelve-week repair. It could be a blow and most probably will be a blow to us.”

Frankie Halton remains sidelined with an ankle injury, though Smith retains a slim hope the back-row will be fit in time for next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants.

Will Dagger is also unavailable for Friday’s Super League trip to Leeds Rhinos with a knee injury, but Matt Parcell returns to contention having passed through the concussion protocols.

Things have not been as smooth for Tom Garratt since suffering a concussion, however, with the prop still struggling with symptoms.

“It’s a big concern for us about him,” said Smith. “We’re doing everything that’s required in terms of making sure he’s seeing consultants and getting the absolute best care possible.

“He hasn’t quite been himself since. Whether that’s concussion-related or some other things that may be bothering him like a viral infection, we’re not totally positive.

“He’s having more good days than bad days but it hasn’t been straightforward.”