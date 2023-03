Bradford Bulls trio banned following feisty Keighley Cougars loss

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy following the latest round of Championship, League One and Reserve fixtures.

Ten players have been cited including three from Bradford Bulls:

Ryan Hall – Hull KR Academy – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Michael Porter – Wigan Warriors Scholarship – Grade B Dangerous Throw – Not applicable

Brandon Douglas – Sheffield Eagles – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Earl Hurst – Workington Town – Grade B Striking – £40 Fine

Wellington Albert – London Broncos – Grade A High Tackle – Not applicable

Fenton Rogers – Bradford Bulls – Grade C Strikes with forearm ball carrier – 2 Match Penalty

Josh Johnson – Bradford Bulls – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

George Roby – Bradford Bulls – Grade B Trip – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Ray – Cornwall – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 fine

Shane Lee – London Skolars – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty