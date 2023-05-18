Bradford Bulls star opens up on “really sad” Mark Dunning exit and “tough period” that has followed

BRADFORD BULLS have endured a difficult 2023 Championship season so far.

Despite being tipped as one of the favourites to challenge Featherstone Rovers at the top of the table, the West Yorkshire side has fallen to seventh in the second tier.

And following a 46-12 drubbing by the Barrow Raiders earlier in May, the Odsal outfit parted ways with head coach Mark Dunning – a decision which proved “sad” for Bradford star Jordan Lilley.

“It was unfortunate with Mark Dunning going. It was a sad time for him having been there for so long but now we need to move forward,” Lilley told League Express.

“We need to stick to the basic structure of the game which is complete high, kick to corners and defend well.

“It was a tough period, I’ve known Mark a long time and he obviously helped to bring me along to Bradford. I consider him a really good bloke and a good coach.

“It was a sad time and obviously us players are the reason why he has gone but it’s a cutthroat sport and you have to try and bounce back. We’ve got all that out of the way and now we need to come together as a team and keep working hard.

“If we keep dishing up what we have dished up with inconsistent performances we are not going to be at the top end of the table which is the ultimate goal.”

Should Dunning have been given more time to work things out? Lilley is not in a position to say.

“That’s down to the board and what they think, they are in charge of the club and taking it forward. They have made that decision. For me, it’s not right for me to make that call whether it’s right or not,” Lilley continued.

“Mark has been nothing but good to me, I haven’t got a bad word to say about him as he’s brought me a long way as a player. He has got the love of the game back for me and I will always be grateful for that.

“It was really sad to see him go from him working his way up like he had but he’s gone now and we need to move forward.”