Warrington Wolves invest heavily in Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of 2025 Super League season

WARRINGTON WOLVES will invest heavily in the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

In a recent fan survey – which over 2,100 fans completed – a lot of questions focused on the quality and service provided by the venue.

With a hefty number of supporters pointing to the decline of areas within the Halliwell Jones, the Warrington club has responded.

The club stated: “As The Halliwell Jones Stadium celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, many of you noted that certain areas of the stadium are beginning to show their age. Many of you mentioned looking at the facilities, and the quality of our big screen and sound system were consistently highlighted as needing urgent attention.

“We fully acknowledge these concerns and appreciate your patience as we tackle these challenges head-on. Like many clubs, the pandemic delivered a severe blow to our finances. Coupled with rising operational costs and sector-wide financial pressures, this has left every club in the sport fighting hard to balance immediate needs with long-term sustainability. However the club has still invested a substantial six figure sum in upgrades and maintenance over the last year.”

As a result, five areas have been focused on: the big screen, sound system, cleanliness, maintenance and access control.

In terms of the big screen, chairman Stuart Middleton has invested in a new state-of-the-art screen which will be installed ahead of the Wolves’ opening home fixture.

This major upgrade represents a five-figure commitment to improving the matchday experience and ensuring the club’s facilities meet modern standards.

The stadium’s sound system has undergone servicing to resolve the long-standing issues of inconsistent volume levels whilst a full balance will be performed to ensure all stands have the same audio quality.

The club has also responded to claims about cleanliness in the toilet areas, with Warrington responding by tripling the number of cleaning staff on matchdays.

Significant progress has already been made on updating things around the venue, including a five-figure investment to replace the broken scoreboard.

Director Mike Lomax has also personally funded the painting of the stanchions, prioritising the areas most in need of attention.

A significant sum has also been invested into new access control scanners, to enable the club to offer digital tickets as an option and alleviate the need for tickets to be printed and picked up before a game.