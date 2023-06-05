Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on potential mid-season Super League signing following injury problems

EVERYONE knows that injuries in rugby league are part and parcel of the sport.

But, sometimes a team can suffer more than others and that is particularly true of the Leeds Rhinos.

Before Leeds took on the Castleford Tigers at the Magic Weekend, they had already been hurt by the injuries to Harry Newman, Aidan Sezer, Jack Sinfield, Sam Lisone and Morgan Gannon whilst Zane Tetevano is currently out with a private health matter and Tom Holroyd withdrew before the game.

Add into the mix the early departure of Kruise Leeming and the Rhinos are down on troops make no bones about it.

But, when asked about potentially bringing in anyone new between now and the end of the 2023 Super League season, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith kept his cards close to his chest as he explained that he would move for a new player “if it was the right person”.

“As we say each week, recruitment and retention is an ongoing process,” Smith said following his side’s 26-24 loss to Castleford.

“We would look at things if it was the right person. I believe in our group and the players that played today and the performance won’t shift that.

“We need to get better and get better for next week.”

Leeds visit Wakefield Trinity this Sunday with the latter still looking for their win of 2023.