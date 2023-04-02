Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth highlights “massive” Castleford Tigers clash with six possible returnees

MARK APPLEGARTH is well aware that Wakefield Trinity face a “massive game” on Thursday.

Super League’s ‘Rivals Round’ over the Easter weekend kicks off at the Jungle with Castleford Tigers hosting their near neighbours.

Wakefield are bottom of the table after losing all seven matches so far this year, four of them without scoring a single point.

If they are to get off the mark, facing a Castleford team that has also endured a miserable start to the year – parting company with coach Lee Radford three weeks in – perhaps represents their best chance.

Applegarth said: “It’s a massive game for us. It’s always a big game being a local derby, but it adds some magnitude to it with the current plight of both teams.

“It’s round eight and there’s still a lot of rugby to be played but from our point of view, we need to start winning games for sure.

“Every game is a big one when you’re bottom of the league and you’re trying to get out of it. You’ve got to have that desperation about you.”

Applegarth said following last week’s defeat at St Helens that Wakefield would be looking to recruit further players to aid their cause ahead of the derby.

Last week Trinity, as well as bringing winger Innes Senior on loan from Huddersfield Giants for the third time, signed fullback Will Dagger on a permanent swap deal with Hull KR, losing talented young centre Corey Hall in the other direction.

“We’ve got to take care of our short-term future, and that’s making sure we’re in Super League,” said Applegarth of the swap, which saw Dagger sign a contract until the end of 2024.

On further signings, he added: “We’re looking. Ideally (we’ll be) adding and not taking anyone out.

“Plus we’ve got some big names coming back just around the corner (from injury). Liam Hood will be available for Thursday, as should Kevin Proctor and Renouf Atoni. Josh Bowden and Kelepi Tanginoa aren’t far off.

“There is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in terms of experience. There are some bodies back soon and hopefully we can add to that.”