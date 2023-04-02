Women’s Super League set for return with opening fixtures released

THE Women’s Super League returns this weekend following the success of the World Cup and everyone involved will be hoping for the biggest and best season yet as they look to build on the legacy left from last year’s tournament.

Supporters are set for a special easter treat as last year’s League Leaders York Valkyrie head to Headingley to face the reigning champions Leeds Rhinos in a rematch of the 2022 Grand Final, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports ahead of the Super League clash between the Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

The Rhinos and Valkyries will once again be among the favourites for success this year, with both having strengthened their squads significantly over the winter.

England international Amy Hardcastle and New Zealand World Cup finalist Georgia Hale have arrived at Headingley to somewhat offset the blow of the retirement of Courtney Winfield-Hill, while York have added a specialist halfback in Sade Rihari as well as Aimee Staveley from Leeds.

St Helens will no doubt be up there challenging again, even though they have lost a number of experienced players from their ranks. As well as Hardcastle, Saints have lost Carrie Roberts, who has returned to her Army duties following the conclusion of the World Cup, and Beth Stott, who has retired. As well as a number of talented youngsters stepping up from the Under-19s, they also welcome back Faye Gaskin, who missed the whole of last season with a serious knee injury sustained while celebrating a try in the 2021 Challenge Cup Final.

While those three clubs were the big winners last time out, there are three others all hoping for a share of the Group One glory.

Wigan, who took the final play-off spot last year, will be confident of a stronger season, especially after welcoming back captain Rachel Thompson, who missed all of last year through injury. England international Vicky Molyneux also missed much of 2022 with injury. With that pair back to full fitness, Wigan could well be the ones to break the dominance of the top three.

But what about Huddersfield Giants and newcomers Warrington Wolves?

With a new head coach in Lori Halloran, the Giants have an experienced and well decorated former player leading the way. Yes, it was tough for them last season and they failed to register a win, but for the young squad the experience of going up against some of the best players in the country week to week will prove invaluable as their development continues.

Having swept all before them in Group Two last season, Warrington Wolves more than earned their promotion, but the step up will be hard. Loses of 54-0 and 40-0 to St Helens and Leeds respectively in last year’s Challenge Cup will give the Wolves an idea of the level they need to be aiming for if they are to mount a serious challenge.

While most eyes will surely be on Group One, Group Two looks to be shaping up as a fascinating competition.

With two promotion places cup for grabs ahead of next season’s re-structure, all six clubs involved will be doing all they can to make sure they are celebrating come the end of the year.

Having lost out in the final for the past two years, Featherstone will no doubt be aiming for top spot to ensure they don’t face any more play-off heartache, but they will face stiff competition from Barrow.

The Raiders, coached by Amanda Wilkinson, who led Wigan to the title in 2018, showed great promise in their debut season last year and will be eager to push on and reach the top level.

Bradford Bulls will have had their confidence boosted by a much more competitive season for them last year, while Castleford Tigers will benefit from a much more settled pre-season than they had in 2022 after making the late call to voluntarily drop down from Group One.

Salford tasted success in the Championship, but will they be able to replicate that and make the step up to the next level, and what impact will having the backing of a professional club have on the newly rebranded Leigh Leopards? Only time will tell.

Across both Groups it really is anyone’s game.

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE OPENING FIXTURES

SUNDAY 9th APRIL

Betfred Women’s Super League Group One

Leeds Rhinos v York Valkyrie 15:30 (Sky)

SUNDAY 16th APRIL

Betfred Women’s Super League Group One

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos 14:00

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors 14:00

York Valkyrie v St Helens 13:00 (Sportsman)

Betfred Women’s Super League Group Two

Bradford Bulls v Leigh Leopards 17:15

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils 14:00

Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders 12:00