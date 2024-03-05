Adrian Lam gives Leigh Leopards recruitment latest

ADRIAN LAM has given an update on Leigh Leopards’ recruitment.

The Leopards brought in Lewis Baxter (St Helens), Louis Brogan (Swinton Lions), Jack Darbyshire (Warrington Wolves), Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks), Ben McNamara (Hull FC), Dan Norman (St Helens), Kavan Rothwell (Wigan Warriors) and Owen Trout (Huddersfield Giants) ahead of the new season, but have been linked with a number of other players in recent weeks.

Newcastle Knights utility David Armstrong is a name that continues to crop up as Lam aims to bolster his squad following injuries in the early part of the 2024 Super League season.

Hooker Edwin Ipape is out for two months whilst John Asiata and Tom Briscoe have torn their calves.

Lam has revealed that he is continuing to look for new blood.

“I think the window is open for us to look elsewhere and strengthen the squad at some point. We are always looking, it wouldn’t be good enough to keep our eyes shut over time,” Lam said.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.