Wakefield Trinity secure another player on long-term deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced a new four-year contract for young hooker Harvey Smith.

The 18-year-old played 13 times in all competitions last season as Wakefield won a treble of trophies as a Championship club.

Smith has been tipped to feature this season in Super League, following his top-flight debut for Trinity in the final round of 2023.

And like fellow youngster Oliver Pratt, who also signed a new deal lasting until 2028 the previous day, he has been backed for a long future at the club.

“Harvey has proven that he has rich promise with his attitude to everything involved with being a young professional player,” said Wakefield coach Daryl Powell.

“We believe he has a big future and I am delighted he has agreed a contract extension with us.”

Smith, an England academy international, said: “I’m really pleased to be offered a new deal at the club. I started here at 14 and I’ve enjoyed every minute.

“It was an easy decision for me with the group of players we have and the coaching staff and I can’t wait to keep learning, working hard and be a part of this exciting time under Matt (Ellis, owner) and his family.”

Wakefield recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “Seeing Harvey develop over the last twelve months has really shown what an exciting young player we have at Wakefield Trinity.

“We truly believe Harvey will go on to become an established Super League player. He has a long journey ahead of him, which we have a plan mapped out, and we will help him on every step of this journey.

“The next step for Harvey is to play consistent senior rugby league, and we are delighted to be keeping Harvey around until at least the 2028 season.”