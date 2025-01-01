Leigh Leopards release eye-catching ‘stealth leopard’ kit

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released another eye-catching kit ahead of the 2025 season.

Since their rebrand at the end of 2022, Leigh have produced a series of bold designs.

While their home kit has returned to traditional red and white colours – albeit a unique leopard version – their away kit is a striking black and ‘electric teal’.

A pair of leopard eyes stare out from the centre of the shirt, which is described as a ‘stealth leopard’.

Owner Derek Beaumont said: “This shirt is a great example of what the rebrand to Leopards allows us to do.

“Having returned to red and white for this year’s home kit I wanted to try something different to the very successful black and gold kit of last year.

“I am really pleased with the look and I am confident it will increase our sales on last year’s successful numbers.

“Our attention is now on the design for Magic Weekend where we will have the opportunity to try another idea we are working on.

“The players love the stealth leopard kit and it will be great to see them run out in it at The Brick Community Stadium for the first game of the Super League 2025 season (against Wigan on February 13).”