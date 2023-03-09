Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries as Paul Rowley names just 19 men in squad

HULL FC go into their clash with the Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon with two wins from three games.

The Black and Whites’ first two games yielded wins against Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, but Tony Smith’s men went down 38-6 to the Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Salford, meanwhile, went down 36-20 to Super League leaders Warrington Wolves in a topsy-turvy game.

Team news and injuries

Hull may well have Tex Hoy back in contention after the fullback suffered an injury in the loss to Catalans. Ben McNamara and Liam Sutcliffe both drop out with injury though as Scott Taylor returns from suspension.

Salford, however, have been hit with two more major blows as Joe Burgess and Oliver Partington are set for months on the sidelines. The Red Devils are down to their last 19 men.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

17 Cam Scott

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

27 Will Gardiner

29 Jamie Shaul

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Tim Lafai

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

28 Deon Cross