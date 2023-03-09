Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries as Paul Rowley names just 19 men in squad

HULL FC go into their clash with the Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon with two wins from three games.
The Black and Whites’ first two games yielded wins against Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, but Tony Smith’s men went down 38-6 to the Catalans Dragons last weekend.
Salford, meanwhile, went down 36-20 to Super League leaders Warrington Wolves in a topsy-turvy game.
Team news and injuries
Hull may well have Tex Hoy back in contention after the fullback suffered an injury in the loss to Catalans. Ben McNamara and Liam Sutcliffe both drop out with injury though as Scott Taylor returns from suspension.
Salford, however, have been hit with two more major blows as Joe Burgess and Oliver Partington are set for months on the sidelines. The Red Devils are down to their last 19 men.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
17 Cam Scott
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
27 Will Gardiner
29 Jamie Shaul
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Tim Lafai
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
28 Deon Cross