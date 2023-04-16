Counting Cards: St Helens face nervy disciplinary wait following yellow card

ST HELENS could face another nervy disciplinary wait following the only yellow card of the Super League Round Nine.

On Friday night, the reigning champions travelled to in-form Hull KR, who have turned Craven Park into something of a fortress in recent years.

The Merseysiders were soundly beaten by Willie Peters’ men, who inflicted a 26-14 defeat, with one flashpoint during the second-half seeing Saints forward Matty Lees given a yellow card.

Lees, who up until that point had been in brilliant form leading an inexperienced Saints pack around the field, was sent for a ten-minute breather as KR took advantage.

Referee Ben Thaler adjudged Lees to have hit Elliot Minchella with a high tackle with the England international being charged with a Grade B High Tackle at the end of March in the win over Huddersfield Giants.

Back then, Lees didn’t incur a ban but rather a £250 fine. With that past indiscretion lurking though, it could work against him when the Disciplinary Match Review Panel meets today.