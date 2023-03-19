Mark Applegarth admits Wakefield Trinity defeat “stings” as Super League boss “confident” of turning things around

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has admitted that the Golden Point 14-13 defeat to Salford Red Devils “stings.”

Wakefield were leading for a large portion of the fixture this afternoon, but succumbed to Marc Sneyd’s golden feet in extra-time, but Applegarth isn’t panicking.

“It stings a bit but I can’t fault our effort,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Credit to them, we’ve come up with one pressure release in the last minute of the game and given them easy field position. We’ve been punished for it.

“I’m really proud, they are trying their hardest and Salford are one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the league and when they are on they are on.

“I thought our defensive effort was outstanding, we showed composure with ball in hand.

“We knew there was points in us, I’ve never really panicked about it. We’ve had to rejig a few things with injuries but once those players were embedded and got more training into them we would improve.”

Wakefield centre Corey Hall came in for some praise from Applegarth following a tough few weeks.

“He’s an excellent player is Corey. After the Wigan game he could have done with a week or two out of the spotlight, he’s had a bit going on away from rugby.

“He got a bit of head knock but passed his HIA we will make sure he recovers this week and is ready for Hull KR.”

Liam Hood will be out for Wakefield for the visit of Hull KR on Friday night after failing his HIA, but Applegarth isn’t looking at the table at present despite Trinity losing their opening five games.

“At this stage of the year, I’m not happy with it, but we are a couple of wins off being off a play-off spot – that’s how young the table is.

“Maybe after 10, 11 games you would think different but we are confident that if we keep doing what we are doing there is some luck around the corner.

“We need to stay together as a group.”