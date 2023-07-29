Wakefield Trinity stalwart awarded testimonial year for the 2024 season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY captain Matty Ashurst has been granted a testimonial year by the RFL.

The backrower recently signed a new one-year deal with the Super League strugglers for next season, which will take him into a tenth year with the club.

Ashurst joined Wakefield ahead of the 2015 season after three years each with St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

The 33-year-old has made 192 appearances for Trinity, including featuring in every league game so far this season since his appointment as club skipper, succeeding Jacob Miller, in the off-season.

“I’m over the moon to be granted a twelve-month testimonial for 2024 heading into what will be my tenth year at Wakefield,” said Ashurst, who was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2018 when Wakefield finished fifth in the table.

“It’s been an honour to represent this great club over all these years and to continue to do so with a testimonial year will be really special for me and my family.

“I’ve enjoyed all of the time I’ve been here and the support I’ve received has been class, so it makes me really proud to be able to celebrate my time here with a testimonial next season.”

Ashurst only signed his new deal a week earlier, when head coach Mark Applegarth said: “I am delighted that Matty has signed up for another year, which leads him into his tenth and testimonial year with the club.

“He has been an outstanding servant to Wakefield Trinity. He gives his all every week and I am really pleased that he will be around for another twelve months.”

Wakefield say that further details on Ashurst’s testimonial will be announced in due course.

Ashurst is in Wakefield’s squad for their crucial Super League game on Sunday against Warrington Wolves, when a fourth home win on the bounce would move them level with Castleford Tigers.