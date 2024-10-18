Rugby league icon Garry Schofield gives honest verdict on Goole Vikings and if they can be successful

IT’S funny how former forwards rather than halfbacks seem to be getting coaching gigs these days – but good luck to Scott Taylor at Goole Vikings all the same.

The League One newcomers are an interesting project, and on first sight, look to have more chance of success than the likes of Cornwall, whose geographical location is always likely to make life difficult, West Wales Raiders, who were based in a rugby union stronghold, and London Skolars, who seemed to be eventually weighed down by the expense of operating in the capital.

Goole have got former Hull chief executive James Clark involved, and his knowledge and experience should count for a lot.

They also have an already-established ground, which is due for major improvement, and their relative proximity to the heartlands means that recruitment should be easier and less expensive than it is for clubs based farther away.

They aren’t too far from Hull, and should be able to call on players from both the Black and Whites (especially with the connections of Clarky and Scott) and KR.

That could be useful, but it could also be a double-edged sword, because there is the danger of simply becoming a feeder team for the two Hull clubs.

Goole really need to assemble their own squad and not rely too much on loans and dual-registration.

That will help build team spirit and an identity – important for a new club – and an additional advantage is that there are also established amateur sides relatively close by.

I’ll be looking to see how Scott progresses, and fair play to him for taking a job in League One and being prepared to start at that level, go through his coaching apprenticeship and try to work his way up.

I experienced it from the opposite side when Huddersfield asked me to be their first coach in Super League back in 1998 and I jumped in at the deep end.

It didn’t work out, although I don’t regret giving it a go, and how could I have turned down an opportunity like that?

Scott is a strong character, it’s not long since he was playing himself, and he’ll have learned things from some good coaches such as Lee Radford, who I’m sure he’ll turn to for advice if and when it’s needed.

Goole will have their work cut out against some established teams, including relegated Dewsbury, who will be out to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

Up in Cumbria, there’s been a bit of a coaching swap shop between Whitehaven, relegated alongside Dewsbury, and Workington, with Anthony Murray ending up at Haven after two years at Town, where Jonty Gorley is now in charge.

Both those two have been through the wringer in recent years, and hopefully they can establish a bit of stability.

Whitehaven are talking about a three-year recovery plan based on tapping more into the local talent which clearly exists up in Cumbria.

They have had a fair few overseas lads since coming back up to the Championship, and their financial problems suggest they were spending beyond their means.

