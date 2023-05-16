Channel 4 viewing figures revealed for St Helens-Salford Red Devils clash

CHANNEL 4 returned to our television screens at the weekend with St Helens hosting Salford Red Devils.

Helen Skelton hosted the program, which began at 12.45pm on Saturday afternoon, with Adam Hills currently back in Australia as Danika Priim, Sam Tomkins and Ashton Golding were guest pundits.

Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson called the game and were their usual analytical and exciting selves with Channel 4 once more impressing with their production.

Saints eventually ran out 26-12 winners, but Salford made them work all the way for the result after racking up a 12-6 half-time lead.

Of course, with it being a Saturday afternoon, there was great expectation for a large viewership – and that was indeed true as League Express understands that there was a peak of 330,000 viewers for the game, whilst the average – from the time the coverage started to the end of the broadcast – hit just under 200,000.