Wakefield Trinity’s stunning stadium progress continues as Super League club on target for big opening

WAKEFIELD TRINITY may well be struggling on the field in Super League 2023, but they are making big strides off it.

Not only are the club set to go through an important takeover, but the club’s traditional stadium at Belle Vue is getting a much-needed revival.

The North Stand was given a makeover pretty quickly following the release of plans last summer, whilst the East Stand has undergone a complete transformation to give Trinity a massive boost in terms of off-field standards.

And the grand target of August is set to be realised with the West Yorkshire club still on target to make that month after stunning progress.

In Wakefield’s Super League fixture against the Salford Red Devils on Friday night, the new stand was shown in all its glory with the finishing touches being applied.