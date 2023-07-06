Warrington Wolves star George Williams won’t play against St Helens in Super League clash

GEORGE WILLIAMS was named in Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad to play against St Helens tomorrow night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

However, with the England international on his way back from a hamstring injury, the man himself has revealed that he will not play any part in what promises to be a cracker in Super League live on Sky Sports.

Williams injured his hamstring a number of weeks ago and though he will be in contention for Warrington’s clash against the Wigan Warriors the following week, the halfback admitted that he will not play tomorrow night as he attended Wimbledon’s tennis extravaganza.

“I’m cracking on with my rehab now and it shouldn’t be too far away,” Williams said live on Sky Sports.

“I’ll obviously not play this week but I’m hoping to play against Wigan the following week.”

🎾✖️🏉 And there he was – on centre court! Hadn't even been seeded…😉 Warrington and England star @George7Williams was in attendance at Wimbledon today👌 pic.twitter.com/bv6OEazHa6 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) July 5, 2023

It remains to be seen which two halfbacks will thus take to the field against the reigning champions with Josh Drinkwater set to be one.

Question marks over the other, however, still remain with Stefan Ratchford, Peter Mata’utia and Matt Dufty all having been trialled in the halves.