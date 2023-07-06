Super League-linked Matt Lodge told by Sydney Roosters to play for reserves as exit looms

SYDNEY ROOSTERS prop Matt Lodge has been told by the NRL club to play for the reserves Burleigh Bears as his exit looms.

The enforcer has been linked with a move to Super League and to the Warrington Wolves following the departures of Thomas Mikaele and Josh McGuire, but in recent weeks it has looked likely that Lodge would stay in the Australian competition.

However, it won’t be with the Roosters as Lodge has been told to train and play with the Bears in the New South Wales Cup.

Fox Sports has claimed that much of that disagreement stems from Lodge’s agent – Isaac Moses – fallout with Sydney supremo Nick Politis.

Moses, according to Fox Sports, wanted the Roosters to pay out Lodge’s contract for the remainder of the season and let him leave immediately to be able to sign for another club, but the Roosters have not messed about with sending the forward to their feeder team.

It remains to be seen whether Lodge would indeed make the move to Super League but it’s safe to say that the bridge with Sydney has been burnt.