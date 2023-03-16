Wakefield Trinity’s Tom Lineham verdict on Brian McDermott and shock post-rugby league career plans

IF there was ever a rugby league player that would give an honest interview then it is Wakefield Trinity’s Tom Lineham.

The former Hull FC and Warrington Wolves winger spent most of 2022 on loan at Featherstone Rovers following a serious injury and loved the environment.

Of course, Rovers were under Brian McDermott at the time, with the West Yorkshire club failing to reach the Championship Grand Final.

That being said, Lineham has many a great word to say about Featherstone and McDermott.

“I really enjoyed it and I really enjoyed playing under Brian McDermott,” Lineham told League Express.

“He’s a bit different like myself so we got on really well. It was either going to go one of two ways, but he’s one of my favourite coaches I’ve had. I really loved it there.”

“I saw the part-time aspect of the game. I saw how lads went through the day at work and then come and train on a night.

“I really enjoyed the environment that was created. It was a breath of fresh air and it stood me in good stead for coming back to Wakefield.”

Having now returned to Belle Vue following that loan period, Lineham is preparing himself for life after rugby league – and he almost definitely wants to head into the ever-growing world of finance.

“Whatever’s next I don’t know. I want to go into the financial sector, I need to be in a boardroom with a suit on, overcoat and a briefcase, there doesn’t have to be anything in the briefcase!

“I want to commute to work on the train with an overcoat, that’s why I’m growing my hair. At a job interview and they can’t decide who to employ, they will pick the guy with the long hair as you stand out against the bald guy.

“I’ve planned for retirement since I was 21 but I keep going. They say you can’t die in rugby league can you?

“I went for a job interview last year as I was considering that strongly. The job was in the financial sector but whilst you’re playing rugby, it’s a weird one.”

The Wakefield character also has a passion for football but believes that dream is no longer attainable!

“I always had the passion to be a football goalkeeper, but that ship has sailed now and whilst the rugby opportunity arises you can make a good living. The financial sector might have to wait for me!”

Whatever avenue Lineham does go down after rugby, he is certainly a character that the sport will miss.