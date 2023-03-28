Wakefield’s Tom Lineham on the fanbase he gets the most abuse from as he charters his career through Hull FC, Warrington and Wakefield

RUGBY LEAGUE fans are notable for their vociferous nature at grounds throughout the leagues.

Often close to the pitch and packed tightly, supporters can share their opinions on the players on the pitch – and more often than not the players hear.

Of course, being such a character, Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Lineham has had his fair share of abuse from opposition fans and he has opened up on the Hull FC fanbase being vociferous following his exit back in 2015.

“I never take things home, I’m quite good at clocking on and off, but I get abused with some hilarious nicknames here at the away end,” Lineham told League Express.

“Hull fans are renowned for it, once I left they never took to me after that. I never get upset, I actually think ‘that is a belter’ of a chant. It’s all part and parcel of rugby league.

“If people are venting hatred and screaming at you with so much passion that spit is coming out of their mouth, then I think I deflect abuse.

“Abuse me for 40 minutes and if they are a bit nicer to their wives and kids then I take something out of that because the dad has got it all out of his system. I’ve been bullied all my life so I’ve been used to it.”

Lineham has had spells at Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and now Wakefield as he charts his move throughout those three Super League sides.

“You always think what if? Hull was Hull and that was the start of things, I was pushing for a move and I went to Warrington and really enjoyed it there and it came to an end at the best time! I wouldn’t have been like to have been there last year,” Lineham continued.

“I had great relationships and memories of Warrington. At Wakefield, we were poor last year.

“Everyone writes Wakefield off and we want to do things and surprise people, play a good brand of rugby with team chemistry.”