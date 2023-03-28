Salford Red Devils star Dan Sarginson explains decision to retire, what he will miss most and what happens next

DAN SARGINSON surprised the world of rugby league last week by announcing his retirement from the sport of rugby league with immediate effect.

A two-time Grand Final winner with the Wigan Warriors, Sarginson had spent the last number of seasons with the Salford Red Devils but the Londoner’s time in the sport has come to an end.

And the 29-year-old explained that he had been wrestling with idea of retiring for a while.

“I think I played about with the idea for a long time,” Sarginson said live on Sky Sports.

“If I had listened to my mind, I would have stayed in the game but in the end I listened to my heart which was pulled in a different direction.”

What will Sarginson miss the most?

“I think the pre-seasons out in the rain and the wrestling in the mud, I will miss all of that but I think anyone would say its about being around 30 of your best mates every day.

“It’s been a lot different sitting with my dog every day, but I am transitioning.”

In terms of where Sarginson goes next, he isn’t sure at present.

“I am not sure yet, but I have a passion for helping people and sharing my story and the struggles of how I have come through it so if I can help anyone, that is my passion and hopefully I can explore that.”