New full-time referee appointed to Super League match officials

THERE will be a new name on the full-time refereeing list for Super League match officials in 2023.

That is because the new official on the block – Aaron Moore – will be taking up the role this season after impressing during his rise through the refereeing ranks, League Express understands.

Aaron, brother of established Super League referee Liam, has earned considerable praise in the past year due to his calm demeanour and the ability to defuse potentially escalating situations on the field.

That will bring the number of full-time referees to nine with the departure of James Child and the part-time role of Robert Hicks as Aaron joins full-time referees Tom Grant, Marcus Griffiths, Chris Kendall, Liam Moore, Liam Rush, Jack Smith, Ben Thaler and Joe Vella.

Dave Elliott, the current Head of Match Officials following the standing down of Steve Ganson, previously explained the refereeing situation going into the 2023 season.

“We have eight (now nine) full-time match officials, but we are looking to increase that number,” Elliott said.

“We also have three development match officials who train with us. They are all in full-time education who train with the guys on a weekly basis, learning the trade.

“There is a select group of about 26-28 which is a combination of match officials who sit under the full-time squad. They get access to a lot of things that we do, and they will get coaching throughout the weeks.”

Aaron Moore will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home fixture against Hull KR tonight, with the rookie already impressing in his role in the middle at The Jungle last week when Castleford Tigers took on Leeds Rhinos.