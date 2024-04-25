Castleford Tigers leading chase for Hull KR forward George King

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are leading the race for Hull KR forward George King, League Express can reveal.

King has recently been made available for Rovers as he recovers from injury with the Tigers keen to bolster their pack in recent weeks following injuries to George Lawler and George Griffin.

Sam Eseh was brought in on a two-week loan from the Wigan Warriors, but a hamstring injury has scuppered the former Wakefield Trinity man’s chances of making his debut in tonight’s big Super League clash against London Broncos.

King, meanwhile, only signed a new deal with KR until the end of the 2027 season last summer but with the likes of Sauaso Sue and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves under contract for 2025, the Ireland international isn’t sure of his first-team guarantees.

The 29-year-old has made 89 appearances for Rovers since joining the club ahead of the 2020 season.

