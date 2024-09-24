Warrington Wolves could be without key man for rest of Super League season

By JAKE KEARNAN

WARRINGTON are all set for St Helens this Saturday after a dominant 54-0 victory over London at the Halliwell Jones Stadium last Friday night.

Coach Sam Burgess welcomed back Matt Dufty, who was electric in his side’s performance and received three marks for his performance in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table.

But Burgess confirmed after the match that they would be without off-season recruit Lachlan Fitzgibbon for the remainder of the season.

“He had surgery earlier this week to repair some damage in his shoulder,” said Burgess.

“Professor (Leonard) Funk is a genius with shoulders, and he’s given him every opportunity to get back and play his best rugby, so we’ll see Lachy next year.”

Matty Nicholson was moved to the left edge after playing on the right all year and scored two tries against the Broncos.

“I think he is a left-sided player – naturally he suits the left,” added Burgess.

“It’s just a shame he didn’t tell me that earlier in the year.

“I’m glad we finally worked that out just before he’s about to leave us!”

St Helens went down, also on Friday, in a tough battle with Leigh but Burgess insists they’re a side that can’t be taken lightly.

“I think they’ve probably had the worst run with injuries to a lot of their players so there’s no secret they’ve had a tough year, especially through the middle of the season,” he said.

“It’s hard when you miss so many players, but they’ve got a few back on board and they look more of a full strength side, so we’re going to expect them to give us a strong challenge.

“They’ve been there and done it so many times over the past five years, so we’re going to expect them at their best and it’s just what we need at this time of the year.

“There is no easy route.”

