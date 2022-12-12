Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell could be under pressure after losing just ‘two or three games’ in Super League 2023 according to Jon Wilkin

SKY SPORTS pundit and former St Helens forward Jon Wilkin believes that Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell could be under pressure after losing ‘two or three’ games in Super League 2023.

Warrington endured a miserable 2022, finishing second-bottom in the Super League table with only relegated Toulouse Olympique sitting below them.

It was Powell’s first year in charge of the Cheshire club since making the high-profile move from Castleford Tigers after almost nine seasons at the Jungle.

That being said, Wilkin does not believe Powell has much time to get things right at the beginning of next season.

“I like Daryl Powell, I think he’s a very able coach, but how many games can he go without winning?” Carney asked on Sky Sports.

“I think he has two or three or four or five,” Wilkin responded. “I’m saying, if he loses his first three games (he could be in trouble). He’s had a full off-season and he’s now got what he wanted.

“think if he lost four, five, six – we got to the Grand Final with Royce Simmons and he got sacked six games into the following years because we didn’t get any results.

“This is sport and it’s ruthless. Daryl Powell knows that, he’s not prepping to not go out and win the first three or four games.”

For Powell, this is his Warrington team going into 2023. A plethora of signings have all made their way through the doors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium including the likes of Paul Vaughan, Josh McGuire and Josh Drinkwater.