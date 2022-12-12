Huddersfield Giants have ‘the best squad’ in Super League according to ex-Hull FC man Jake Connor

NEW Huddersfield Giants signing Jake Connor has hailed the club’s squad as ‘the best’ in Super League.

Connor signed from Super League rivals Hull FC following a number of years at the MKM Stadium, with Huddersfield boss Ian Watson also adding the likes of Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters and Harry Rushton alongside the quality already possessed with Theo Fages, Tui Lolohea and Will Pryce.

That squad depth has prompted Connor to state that he believes the Giants have the strongest squad in the top flight.

“I think it’s going to be a good year,” Connor said at a recent fans’ event. “We’ve made some good signings and some exciting signings.

“We just need that time on the training field to make it all gel, but think we’ve got a great squad going into this year.

“If you look across the league, it’s probably the best squad when you actually look at it. I think we’ve got a real good chance.”