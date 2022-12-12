Hull KR continue impressive off-field recruitment drive with new director for Super League 2023

HULL KR have announced the first appointment of a non-executive director in the shape of James McNicol to the newly formed board of directors.

Earlier in December, Rovers brought in Paul Sewell, Chair of award-winning East Hull company Sewell Group, to lead a new board which will work alongside the club’s Chief Executive, Paul Lakin, and support the Robins’ owner Neil Hudgell.

Recruitment of established business leaders to help take the club to the next level is well underway, with McNichol – whose father was former Hull KR chairman Colin McNicol – the first to come on board.

“I’m delighted to be on board,” McNicol told the Hull KR website. My goal is to assist Hull KR to provide an environment and team where in forty years time a young boy from East Hull can look back with pride, and reflect on a golden era for the club.

“There was an inevitability about getting involved, certainly since my Dad passed away. This club is in my blood, but I am far enough away from it, living away, that there is a level of distance too. That will help with any of the board decisions because I’ll be able to assess it with a level head.

“I love winning, I love being successful, and I love being part of a great team. That’s what I hope I will bring and contribute to the club.”

Sewell has also expressed just how important this move is for McNicol and the club.

“The first appointment to our new board is a fantastic story,” Sewell said.

“A hugely successful global businessman, returning to his roots in East Hull, to follow his late father and former Chair Colin – is everything that this club is about. He is a wonderful signing for us on every level.”