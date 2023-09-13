Warrington Wolves boss interim Gary Chambers explains why George Williams won’t play against St Helens as replacement lined up

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Gary Chambers has explained why George Williams will not play against St Helens this Friday night.

The England international has arguably been one of Warrington’s best players in 2023 but will be replaced by youngster Leon Hayes, Chambers has confirmed.

“George has got a bit of a tight pull that he has been nursing for weeks. It will not get better if we don’t give him a bit of a rest. It is what it is, you’re getting to that part of the season where players are getting like this,” Chambers said.

“In all honesty, he would be willing to go again but Leon Hayes is there and he will play. He is the future of our club and he is in.

“There was never a doubt in my mind that we would fill a gap left by George, Leon is next in line and will do a great job there. He is a good kid.”

In terms of Peter Mata’utia and Gil Dudson, Chambers has revealed that the pair have hamstring issues.

“They’ve got pulls and there is a bit of hamstring trouble with both of them. We have got a squad and that is everything. If we have got 100% fit bodies, Connor Wrench starts in the centre and Joe Philbin comes back in.

“Joe is good and Sam Kasiano is good, he wasn’t well at all during the match. I never will make excuses but we got two head knocks and Sam Kasiano wasn’t in a healthy place at that time. There were three of them in the medical room but Sam has picked up.”

